Anushka Sharma calls Madhuri Dixit queen as she shows off her 'model face', watch

Madhuri Dixit left Anushka Sharma in splits with her latest ‘model face’ challenge video. On Wednesday evening, Madhuri shared an Instagram Reel with celebrity make-up artist Florian Hurel in which the duo participated in the viral TikTok challenge.

As part of the challenge, the participant(s) follow the prompt: ‘Smile without your eyes, raise your eyebrows, stop smiling’. At the end of this, users get to know their model face. Madhuri and Florian follow the steps, revealing their model faces. Impressed by her ‘model face’, Madhuri pushed Florian away and walked like a diva. Madhuri shared the video with the caption, “Just for fun #ModelFace.”

Anushka shared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote “Queen” along with a laughing emoji and a crown emoji.

Madhuri has been busy with her ongoing reality show, Dance Deewane 3. She is one of the judges this season. The dance show recently hosted Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, who appeared on the show to promote their recently released film Bhoot Police. Madhuri had shared a video in which she joined both the actors to dance on the Marathi song Reshmachya Reghani. She also shared a video of the Ganesh puja on the sets of Dance Deewane.

Meanwhile, Anushka is currently in Dubai where her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, who will be playing the second leg of the IPL 2021. On Sunday, Anushka shared pictures from Dubai, announcing her arrival. She shared the picture of the view from her window along with a thank you note to the UK, where she and her daughter, Vamika, along with the members of the Indian cricket team were stationed since June. “Adios UK, you've been great, as always,” she said.

She then shared a picture of a banner featuring Royal Challengers Bangalore's name and logo. “We are here! Dubai,” she captioned the post. She also gave a glimpse of the treats waiting for her in her room.