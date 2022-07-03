Anushka Sharma calls Ratan Tata ‘greatest billionaire’, fans say she's 'fangirling'. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a video featuring Indian businessman Ratan Tata on her Instagram handle. Sharing the clip on Instagram Stories, she called him the ‘Greatest billionaire’. The video highlighted how two-third of the payments made by Ratan's companies directly went to charity. Also Read: Anushka Sharma begins filming Chakda ‘Xpress, Virat Kohli reacts. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video, which was originally shared by the Instagram page, Our Future, reflects on how Ratan Tata, a billionaire should be one of the world's richest people because he owns a collection of companies worth over $300 billion. But two-third of the dividends owned by him go to charity. Anushka shared the video on Saturday.

Anushka Sharma shares Ratan Tata's video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One fan reacted to the video and wrote, “Anushka Sharma is fangirling over Ratan Tata." Admiring Ratan, one said, “Industrialist with social responsibility, humility and philanthropy. We love him."

On Saturday, Anushka announced the first schedule wrap of her upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Express. She took to her Instagram and shared a post, which she captioned, “Schedule one done. More to follow #ChakdaExpress.”

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Express is a sports biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. She announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film marks her comeback after her last release Zero in 2018, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was directed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Colour Yellow Productions in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment.

Anushka took a break from acting in films, after her and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child together, daughter Vamika in 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON