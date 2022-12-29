Anushka Sharma drools as she feasts on chole bhature and parathas in Delhi winters, shares food pics from holiday

Actor Anushka Sharma has given a glimpse of the food she is currently feasting on during the winter. Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Anushka posted photos of the dishes she is gorging on in Delhi's cold weather. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli flash bright smiles, pose patiently for paparazzi before leaving for New Year vacation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first photo, a plate of chole bhature (an Indian food) is seen. The words, "When in...." are written on the picture. The next picture is of a plate loaded with daal, paneer and paratha. She wrote, "......the Delhi (drool emoji)."

Anushka posted photos of the snacks she is gorging on in Delhi's cold weather.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning as they flew out of the city. Several pictures and videos of the couple emerged online. In the videos, Virat wrapped his arms around Anushka's shoulder as they smiled and posed for the paparazzi stationed at the airport.

For their travel, Anushka wore a turtleneck sweater, denims, and a woolen cap. She held a white jacket in her hand. Virat opted for a white sweatshirt, black pants, a white cap, and matching shoes. They wore masks as they entered the airport.

Anushka's travel comes a few days after she wrapped the shooting for Chakda Xpress. On Instagram, she shared a few pictures from the last day of the shoot. She also informed that cricketer Jhulan Goswami gave the final clap to bring an end to the shoot. "It's a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot," she captioned the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures, Anushka was seen cutting the cake with director Prosit Roy and Jhulan. The other picture is of the actor hugging the director as the entire team claps for them.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is a sports biopic based on the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. The actor will portray the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing Chakda Xpress with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.