Anushka Sharma finds 'a cute boy' in Virat Kohli to 'start a band with', shares their pics in goofy poses. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma revealed that she has always wanted to start 'a band with a cute boy' which she now found in her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Anushka posted pictures with Virat Kohli as they twinned in similar outfits. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma smiles as Virat Kohli holds her)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first picture, Anushka posed with her eyes closed, baring her teeth and flashing the 'rock' sign. Virat stood next to her as he struck a pose. In the photo, Anushka wore a white T-shirt, cropped light blue denims, a bluish green jacket and sneakers. Virat opted for a white T-shirt, dark blue denims, a similar bluish green jacket and white shoes.

Anushka smiled and flashed the victory symbol as she held Virat in the next picture. The cricketer also laughed as he posed next to Anushka. The couple stood inside a room dotted with a table, chairs and a mirror in the corner.

Sharing the post, Anushka captioned it, "Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy." Reacting to the post, actor Gajraj Rao posted several fire emojis. Natasha Poonawalla dropped the clapping hands emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka posted pictures with Virat.

Anushka's post comes a few days after she returned from her Europe trip with Virat and their daughter Vamika. They were vacationing in London and Paris for the last few weeks. The couple visited an Indian restaurant and also attended a musical performance by American vocalist Krishna Das in London. They were also seen taking walks in the city with Vamika.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka is currently preparing herself for her next film Chakda Xpress. The film is being directed by Prosit Roy and will be out on Netflix. Fans will see her return to the movies after three years. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero in 2018 with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about the film, Anushka said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON