Anushka Sharma smiles as Virat Kohli holds her after their return to Mumbai post-Europe trip

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli, who were travelling in Europe, returned to India recently. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a video of the couple from the Mumbai airport. The couple posed for the paparazzi as they returned on Monday night. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are all smiles as they pose with an Indian restaurant's chef in London)

In the clip, Virat Kohli was seen asking Anushka to come to his other side. Anushka and Virat held each other as they smiled for the camera. After posing, Anushka mouthed 'thank you' and was about to leave when Virat asked her to wait. The couple flashed the thumbs up and victory sign to the paparazzi at the parking spot as the clip ended.

For their travel, Anushka wore a lavender T-shirt, blue pants and white sneakers along with a bucket hat. Virat opted for a grey T-shirt, brown shirt, beige pants and shoes. He also wore a cap and glasses. Reacting to the video, fans showered them with love. A person said, "They look so simple." "Most loving couple," commented another fan.

Anushka and Virat have been vacationing in London and Paris for the last few weeks. In London, the couple visited an Indian restaurant and also attended a musical performance by American vocalist Krishna Das. They were also seen taking walks in the city with their daughter Vamika.

After reaching Paris, Anushka shared pictures giving a glimpse of how she spent her time in the city. On Instagram, she posted a photo of herself eating a croissant and wrote, "When in Paris .. eat many croissants." She posted another photo in which she looked outside a window and smiled. Anushka captioned the post, "Mere saamne wali khidki mein (In the window across mine)…Paris musings."

Fans will see Anushka next in Prosit Roy's Chakda Xpress. The film is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix. Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero (2018) along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

