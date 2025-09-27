Anushka Sharma is all smiles with Virat Kohli as he posts a romantic new pic of them together: ‘Been a minute’

Cricketer Virat Kohli has shared a new picture with wife Anushka Sharma on Saturday. The couple were seen smiling as Virat put his cheek on Anushka's forhead, looking directly at the camera. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in the adorable new picture shared by him.

Virat posts picture with Anushka

Sharing the picture on his Instagram account, Virat wrote in the caption: “Been a minute.” He acknowledged that it has been a while since he last posted a picture of the two of them together on Instagram. Virat looked dapper in a long blue coat while Anushka chose a grey sweater paired with a white top for the day out. The two of them smiled and cut an adorable picture together.

A few days ago, several images of Anushka and Virat stepping out for an outing with Akaay surfaced on social media. A collage of the pictures showed Anushka pushing Akaay in his stroller. She was dressed in comfy athleisure wear with maroon leggings, a matching sweatshirt, white sneakers, and a cap. Meanwhile, Virat walked alongside her. The cricketer kept his look casual in a brown sweatshirt, light blue jeans, white sneakers, and a beanie. They were spotted strolling past the colourful streets of London.

In May, Anushka turned 37. Virat, who generally keeps away from social media, posted a sweet message for his wife on his Instagram account. Virat wrote, “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half , my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love ❤️❤️❤️”

About Virat and Anushka

Anushka and began dating around 2013 when they first met at the sets of a commercial they were shooting together. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child - daughter Vamika - in January 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.