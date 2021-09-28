Anushka Sharma is miffed at Varun Dhawan after his new post featuring her: 'Excuse me sir!'

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are celebrating three years of their movie, Sui Dhaaga. On Tuesday, Varun shared some posts about the movie on Instagram but ended up offending Anushka.

“Had such a wonderful time working on this film with the entire cast and crew. Hope MAUJI and Mamta will always remain in your hearts,” he wrote, tagging Anushka in his Instagram Stories post. However, Anushka wasn't impressed at how he did not put Mamta's name in all-caps.

Anushka Sharma's IG post.

“Excuse me sir! Why is Mamta's name not in caps?," she asked, reposting his Instagram Story on her own. Varun quickly made amends and plastered a large ‘MAMTA’ in all caps on the post.

Sui Dhaaga released in 2018. It was directed by Sharat Katariya of Dum Laga Ke Haisha and starred Anushka-Varun as a married couple, trying to make a living and leading a life of independence. He is a tailor and she, his supportive, business-minded wife who helps him start his own venture.

Anushka starred in back-to-back movies Pari, Sui Dhaaga, Sanju and Zero in 2018. However, she has not announced any new project since. Speaking about it, she had told Hindustan Times in 2019, “The past three years have been very demanding for me. To do Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero in one year takes a toll on you. The three roles were starkly different from each other and I had to undergo a lot of preparation to get into the skin of the characters. So, now is the time to take a call."

Also read: Anushka reacts, is all hearts after Virat's decision to quit T20 captaincy

She has been keeping busy as a producer. Last year, her show Paatal Lok and film Bulbbul garnered praise from audiences and critics. She is now producing Qala with Irrfan Khan's son Babil and actor Triptii Dimri in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Varun's last release was 2020's Coolie No. 1. Directed by his father David Dhawan and co-starring Sara Ali Khan, the film did not receive a positive response. His next few projects will be Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.