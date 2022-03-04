Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli on field ahead of his 100th test match, he tells her to hold his cap: Ye le jao please

Anushka Sharma accompanied husband Virat Kohli to the field on Friday ahead of his 100th test match in Mohali, Punjab. Team India. Their daughter Vamika, Virat's mother and brother watched from the stands as he was given a ceremonial cap by former cricketer Rahul Dravid on the occasion. India is playing against Sri Lanka in the first of the two-test series. This clash marks Virat Kohli's 100th Test match. Also read: Anushka Sharma reminisces days when she could have coffee in peace and scroll on phone. See post

Anushka was in a white ruffled top and beige pants as she joined Virat on the field. After receiving the ceremonial cap from Rahul Dravid, Virat handed it over to Anushka and said, ‘Ye le jao please (please keep it)." Sharing a few words during the cermeony, Virat said, “I would like to thank my wife, my mom, and my brother in the stands.” Virat and Anushka also posed for a few photographs before the beginning of the match.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Mohali.

Ahead of the match, Virat said in an interview to BCCI.tv on Thursday, "I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way. I'm very, very grateful and thankful to God to have a life partner like her and she's been an absolute pillar of strength for me.

He added, "I started evolving when Anushka came into my life and vice versa. We have both helped each other grow. I wouldn't have been able to go on with so much composure and so much passion and zeal if it wasn't for her in my life," he said.

Anushka will now be seen as a cricketer in her next film, Chakda Xpress. The film would trace former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami's inspirational journey as she moved up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.

(With PTI inputs)

