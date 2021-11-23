Anushka Sharma leaves a cute comment on Virat Kohli's pics with a cat. Check it out

On Tuesday, cricketer Virat Kohli shared pictures with a cat on Instagram. Virat's wife, actor Anushka Sharma commented on the picture and said hello to the cat.

Virat shared two pictures with a cat from the Cricket Club of India, Mumbai. He captioned the pictures, “A quick hello from a cool cat at practice.”

Anushka commented on the picture by saying, “Hello Billi (cat).” Many fans commented on the picture as well. One said, “Kohli ko jungli biliyan bohot pasand hain. :P (Virat likes wild cats)” Another one wrote, “Such a cute kitty.”

Earlier, Virat shared a selfie with Anushka and called her his “rock.” In the picture, the couple wore matching white T-shirts as they posed for the camera.

Virat and Anushka made their relationship official in 2014. In December 2017, the couple tied the knot and in January 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Vamika Kohli.

Earlier in 2019, speaking on the talk show In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Virat had opened up about his first meeting with Anushka. Virat said, “The first time I met her, I cracked a joke immediately because I was very nervous. I cracked a joke because I didn't know what to do. I said something which wasn't probably the right thing to say.” He then revealed what he told Anushka on the sets of the commercial: "Didn't you get a higher pair of heels?" Recalling the encounter, Virat added, “Then she was like 'excuse me' and then I was like 'no, I am just joking'.”

Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. Her banner will also launch Irrfan’s son Babil in the upcoming movie Qala opposite Tripti Dimri.