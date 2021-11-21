Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor teases Anushka Sharma after Virat Kohli calls her ‘my rock’, says she’s 'desi Dwayne Johnson'
Arjun Kapoor teases Anushka Sharma after Virat Kohli calls her ‘my rock’, says she’s 'desi Dwayne Johnson'

Arjun Kapoor took to the comments section of Virat Kohli's picture featuring Anushka Sharma to tease her. 
Arjun Kapoor teased Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli's post.&nbsp;
Published on Nov 21, 2021 09:57 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Arjun Kapoor teased Anushka Sharma after Virat Kohli shared an appreciation post for her. On Sunday, Virat took to Instagram and shared a selfie with the Zero actor. The couple wore matching white T-shirts and the cricketer called her his ‘rock’. 

Poking fun at Virat Kohli's caption, Arjun Kapoor decided to give Anushka Sharma a new nickname. The actor, referring to Dwayne Johnson's stage name The Rock, commented, “I don’t know if Dwayne Johnson and his biggest fan @varundvn approve this but... #desidwayne.” 

 

Arjun Kapoor's comment on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's picture.
It is no secret that Varun Dhawan is a huge fan of Dwayne Johnson. Although Varun has expressed his admiration for Dwayne on several occasions, in 2019 he received a reply from the wrestler-turned-actor for his review of Hobbs and Shaw. 

“Watched #HobbsAndShaw. It’s great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best (sic),” tweeted Varun. Dwayne wrote back, “Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You’re the best @HobbsAndShaw.”

Arjun often pokes fun at Anushka in the comments section of her post. Recently, Anushka had shared a video in which she slowly popped her head out of a curtained space. She turned towards to camera with her eyes wide open and a wide smile. The camera zoomed in to give a closer look at her face.

She shared the video with the caption, “Did anyone say pack up?” Arjun, referring to Anushka's daughter Vamika, commented, “Hope you don’t smile like this with Vamika around.” 

Anushka was last seen in Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actor hasn't signed a film since. However, she has backed a few projects during her acting hiatus. These include Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. 

Arjun, on the other hand, was last seen in Bhoot Police. He will be seen next in Ek Villain 2. 

 

