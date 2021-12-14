Anushka Sharma left in tears, shares video of man giving injured monkey CPR. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a video of a man resuscitating an injured monkey. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka posted the video as a person gave emergency cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the animal.

In the clip, shared originally by Ted The Stoner, the man is seen with the monkey on the roadside. The unconscious monkey lay on the ground as the man also performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

After a few minutes and several attempts, the man is seen successfully reviving the monkey. As the monkey gained consciousness, the man is seen holding it like a baby and smiling at the camera as he rocked it sideways. Sharing the video, Anushka shared crying emojis.

A person gave CPR to a monkey.

The original video was shared with the caption, "In a heart-warming video, a man is seen trying to save an injured monkey by giving it emergency CPR. The video of him saving the monkey has now gone viral on social media. Bless his heart."

Anushka is known for her love for animals. In August, she had shared a video of a Mexico street vendor carrying food in a basket and feeding stray dogs. Sharing the video, Anushka had written, "Faith in humanity post" and added a hug emoji.

Earlier this year, her husband cricketer Virat Kohli had started two animal shelters near Mumbai. Virat had also thanked his wife for inspiring him. A part of his statement read, "Looking after the welfare of animals is a cause very close to my heart now as Anushka is very passionate about this issue. Her vision to help stray animals across India is truly inspiring for me and since I have met her, I have tried to understand more about animal rights and the urgent need for medical assistance for strays."

Meanwhile, Anushka has produced two acclaimed projects--web series Pataal Lok (Amazon Prime Video) and Bulbbul (Netflix movie). She is currently producing Qala, which will mark late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

Anushka was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, also featuring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.