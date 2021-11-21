Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma makes goofy face with Virat Kohli as they twin in new photo
bollywood

Anushka Sharma makes goofy face with Virat Kohli as they twin in new photo

Virat Kohli has shared a new picture with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and called her his ‘rock’.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma twin in white. 
Published on Nov 21, 2021 10:56 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Virat Kohli shared a new picture with Anushka Sharma on Instagram, calling the actor his ‘rock’. The two have just returned from Dubai with their daughter Vamika. 

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Virat wrote, “My rock,” with a heart emoji. It shows both of them twinning in white tees and posing for the camera.

The post received 1.3 million likes in less than 25 minutes. Many fans called them “cuties” in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Such a lovely picture.” Another fan said, “After lonngg!! Virushka blessing us with their charmmm!!”

RELATED STORIES

Virat and Anushka are currently in Mumbai after they returned from Dubai last week. Anushka and 10-month-old Vamika had accompanied Virat to the UAE for the T20 World Cup. Team India couldn't reach the semi-finals and returned home. 

Anushka, however, was supportive of Virat and penned a powerful birthday post for him earlier this month. Sharing a picture with him, she wrote, “No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are (heart emoji). Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!”

Also read: Anushka Sharma's happy pics from her pool time have Virat Kohli's heart, see here

Anushka is currently busy with endorsements and production ventures. She was last seen in the 2018 film, Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli anushka sharma virushka
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP