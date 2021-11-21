Anushka Sharma makes goofy face with Virat Kohli as they twin in new photo

Virat Kohli shared a new picture with Anushka Sharma on Instagram, calling the actor his ‘rock’. The two have just returned from Dubai with their daughter Vamika.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Virat wrote, “My rock,” with a heart emoji. It shows both of them twinning in white tees and posing for the camera.

The post received 1.3 million likes in less than 25 minutes. Many fans called them “cuties” in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Such a lovely picture.” Another fan said, “After lonngg!! Virushka blessing us with their charmmm!!”

Virat and Anushka are currently in Mumbai after they returned from Dubai last week. Anushka and 10-month-old Vamika had accompanied Virat to the UAE for the T20 World Cup. Team India couldn't reach the semi-finals and returned home.

Anushka, however, was supportive of Virat and penned a powerful birthday post for him earlier this month. Sharing a picture with him, she wrote, “No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are (heart emoji). Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!”

Anushka is currently busy with endorsements and production ventures. She was last seen in the 2018 film, Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.