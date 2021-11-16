Anushka Sharma's happy pics from her pool time have Virat Kohli's heart, see here

Anushka Sharma spent her Tuesday afternoon with good food and a swim. The actor took to Instagram to share a bunch of happy pictures from her pool time and give a glimpse of her lunch.

In the pictures, Anushka Sharma was seen wearing a bright, neon green swimsuit and posing for the camera. While one picture captured her in a candid moment, in another, she looked at the camera and posed. She shared the picture with the Shamrock emoji.

Her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli took to the comments section and showered Anushka with love. He dropped a heart emoji along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Meanwhile, Anushka also took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her meal. It seems like she was served an assortment of dishes, which included dosa and a side dish featuring drumsticks, placed on a traditional banana leaf. A small banana was also seen in the frame. She captioned the post ‘delicious’.

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her Kerala-style lunch.

It was only recently that Anushka and Virat, along with their daughter Vamika, returned to India. The couple was stationed in the UAE, where Virat and the Indian cricket team were playing at the ICC T20 World Cup. During their stay, the couple celebrated Virat's birthday and Diwali.

Speaking with Grazia India recently, Anushka opened up about motherhood and said that she was worried she might ‘hate’ her body after childbirth. “I was telling a friend how afraid I was because of this pressure that’s thrust upon women to look a certain way, even before they become mothers, before they get pregnant, and definitely after they’ve had a baby. Despite being somebody who is fairly self-aware, I was worried. I kept thinking – am I going to hate my body?” she said.

“My body’s not as it used to be; it’s not as toned as it was. And I'm working towards it because I like to be fit. Having said that, I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that ‘perfect body’. I’ve realised that it’s a state of mind, it has nothing to do with how you look,” she added.