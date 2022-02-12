Anushka Sharma picks fresh tomatoes at a farm and makes jam in 'beautiful' video, see her parents' reaction

Anushka Sharma is currently busy with mommy duties for one-year-old daughter Vamika and is also gearing up for her comeback film, Chakda Xpress. But before becoming a mother, Anushka was busy watching food blogs during lockdown and tried her hand at making jam from from tomatoes.

Anushka has now shared her jam-making video on Instagram. She wrote, "Throwback to lockdown 2020 when I had watched one too many food blogs, decided to shoot this jam making video and thought that coronavirus will be gone by 2021."

The actor is seen going to an orchard in search for fresh tomatoes. She is seen walking beside her dog with a basket in her hand. She plucks ripe tomatoes, comes back home, washes them in tap water, makes tiny cuts before boiling them in water. She removes them from boiling water, washes them in cold water, peels and chops them. She then cooks them in a pan until the jam is ready. She is then seen serving it with bread for breakfast. While her father looks impressed, her mother simply laughs after having a bite.

A fan called the whole process “Organic” while another said, “Humko to laga thaa bade logo ko cooking nahi aati hogi (we thought rich people don't know how to cook).” One fan commented, “Anushka sharma food blogger era.” One of her fans said on the actor's behalf, “Welcome to Anushka's cooking classes. Aaj hum bnaynge tamaatar ki chatni (today we'll make tomato chutney.” Another requested, “recipe please”.

Anushka and daughter Vamika were recently with husband Virat Kohli in South Africa where India was playing against the host nation. She will now be seen as former cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her biopic, Chakda Xpress. She is also working on her several production ventures under her production house Clean Slate Films in collaboration with her brother, Karnesh Ssharma.

