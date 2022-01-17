Anushka Sharma shares 'sweaty selfie' in new post from South Africa. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma on Monday gave her fans a glimpse of herself post workout. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka shared her selfie.

In the picture, Anushka Sharma wore a white T-shirt, kept her hair loose and smiled as she lay on the floor. Sharing the photo, she added a 'sweaty selfie' sticker.

Anushka is currently in South Africa with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika for the Test series. Recently after Virat's decision to quit Test captaincy, Anushka penned a long note on Sunday. She recalled the time in 2014 when Virat was made the captain and said that she's proud of him.

Sharing pictures with Virat, Anushka had written, "I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you."

A part of her post also read, "In 2014 we were so young & naive. Thinking that just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you ahead in life. They definitely do but, not without challenges. A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then, this is life right? It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need it the most. And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions. You led by example & gave winning on-field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I’ve sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there's still something more you could have done."

Calling Virat 'unconventional and straightforward', Anushka added that he isn't 'perfect and have your flaws but then again when did you ever try to conceal that?' Anushka added that Virat 'held on to nothing with greed, not even this position and I know that'. She also called him limitless and said that Vamika 'will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her'.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently announced her comeback to films after over a three-year hiatus. She will essay the role of a cricketer in the Netflix film Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, the Netflix project is inspired by the life of former captain of India's national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami. Anushka was last seen in Zero, which released in 2018, alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.

