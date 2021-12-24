Anushka Sharma posts sunkissed photos, fan says Virat Kohli ‘sure catches the light in’ her

Anushka Sharma, who is currently in South Africa with Virat Kohli for the Indian cricket team’s Test series, shared a bunch of sunkissed photos of herself. She posed in a loose white T-shirt, tucked into brown joggers with a camouflage design, and had a wide smile on her face in all the pictures.

“I’m a light catcher,” Anushka captioned the post, along with a yellow heart emoji. While Arjun Kapoor called her a ‘gifted gal’ in the comments section, Neeti Mohan wrote, “Always bright,” followed by a heart-eyes emojis.

Fans, meanwhile, speculated that Virat was the one behind the camera. “Picture clicked By MR KING,” one wrote. “Your husband is a really good photographer, sure catches the light in you,” another said. Many also complimented her. “Hello there, sunshine!” one commented, while another asked, “How can you be so cute?”

Virat turned photographer for Anushka for an ad previously. The video showed her posing as he clicked away on his phone. It also had a voiceover by him, praising her for being ‘selfless’ and staying humble despite her success.

“She is a ray of inspiration for me and is still the selfless person I met all those years ago. An icon in her own right, she is a fantastic mother, an amazing partner,” he added.

In a similar ad, Anushka also captured Virat in a series of portraits, and talked about his off-field persona, ‘a side that’s only known to (her)’. “He finds the perfect balance of passion and calm. He’s funny, he’s caring, there are so many layers to his passion. Just like his story,” she added.

Anushka, who made her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008, completed 13 years in the film industry earlier this month. She has been on a hiatus from acting since Zero (2018) and is yet to announce her next film. However, she has been busy with endorsements and her production ventures under her banner Clean Slate Filmz.

