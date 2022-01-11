Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma wishes Vamika on her first birthday: ‘Happy growing up kiddo’

On Monday, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika Kohli turned 1. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma shared a photo collage of Vamika on Instagram, wishing her.

Karnesh shared a collage of Vamika's photos with her parents Anushka and Virat. He captioned it, “Happy growing up kiddo. Lot more memories to the best parents @anushkasharma @virat.kohli."

Vamika Kohli turns 1.

Anushka's friend Romi Mitra also shared Vamika's picture on her Instagram Story and captioned it “Happy Birthday dear Vamika.” In the photo, Vamika was seen playing with Romi's daughter Avni.

Anushka Sharma's friend Romi Mitra wishes Vamika on her birthday.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Italy's Lake Como in December 2017. The intimate ceremony was attended by only a few family members and friends. The couple welcomed Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Announcing the name of Vamika, Anushka had shared on Instagram, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.”

Earlier, Virat called his experience of being a father “life changing" in a video shared on the official Twitter handle of his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He has said, “Things change quite drastically. Everything you were used to, changes. You have to be totally aligned with taking care of another life that’s totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child is a different environment altogether and something that we both (Anushka and him) have enjoyed thoroughly. It’s been life-changing. It has been a connect which has been different from anything that both of us have experienced before. Just to see your child smile, it can’t be put in words. I can’t express how it feels from within. It’s just been such a blessed and amazing period."

