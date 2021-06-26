Anushka Sharma's doppelganger Julia Michaels calls her 'hair twin' after latest makeover

Anushka Sharma shared pictures of herself on Friday after she got a new haircut. Her post was a hit with fans, including her celebrity lookalike, Grammy-nominated singer Julia Michaels.

Julia Michaels took to Anushka Sharma's comments sections and called them 'hair twins'. While Julia earlier had blonde hair, she died it black a while ago and cut it to shoulder length. Now, with Anushka's latest haircut, they look more alike than ever before.

Julia has is an an American singer and songwriter and has been thrice nominated for a Grammy. She went viral in India a few years ago when fans realised her uncanny resemblance to Anushka. The two connected online and talking to Hindustan Times about it, Julia said, "I started seeing things about us online, and then decided to tweet her to say ‘Hi’. She was so incredibly nice."

In her post, Anushka Sharma mentioned the common problem of new mothers - hair fall. She said her hair fall made her appreciate her new hair cut "even more". She was seen in a mustard yellow jacket and a white T-shirt as she posed inside her car. Anushka and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January.

Anushka Sharma's post.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more . Thank you @georgenorthwood for this You are FAB!! And @sonamkapoor for connecting us."

Sonam Kapoor was among the first ones to respond. She wrote, "You look amazing." Anushka's fans also showered the post with love. One of them wrote, "We love Virushka." Another one commented, "My favourite."

Anushka and Virat have not shared any pictures of their daughter. Virat even spoke about the reason behind it during a Q&A session on Instagram earlier this month. "Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No we have, as a couple, decided not to expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and make her own choice," Virat wrote, when asked to share a glimpse of Vamika.

Anushka and Virat recently reached London for the finals of the World Test Championship that were held recently.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo: Shweta Tiwari breaks down during tasks, watch

Since her 2018 release, Zero, Anushka has not done any films. Anand L Rai's Zero also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and was a critical as well as commercial flop.

However, Anushka continues to produce films under her banner. Her recent projects were both critically acclaimed --Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul. She is also set to produce the debut film of Irrfan Khan's son Babil, Qala.