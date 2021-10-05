Anushka Sharma's smile has Arjun Kapoor concerned for Vamika, Ranveer Singh in splits. Watch

Anushka Sharma left everyone in splits with her latest video. The actor, on Tuesday, took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes clip from her recent commercial shoot.

In the video, she is dressed in a black outfit while she plays peek-a-boo with the camera. Anushka slowly pops her head out of a curtained space. She turns towards to camera with her eyes wide open and a wide smile. The camera zoomed in to give a closer look at her face.

She shared the video with the caption, “Did anyone say pack up?” The video received reactions from a few friends from the industry. Ranveer Singh broke into a big laugh and commented, “Hhahaahahahahahahahahaha.”

Arjun Kapoor mentioned Anushka's daughter Vamika. “Hope you don’t smile like this with Vamika around,” he wrote. Comedian Danish Sait also commented, “Hehehe!” On the other hand, Katrina Kaif complimented Anushka's hair. “Loveeeee the hair,” she wrote.

Anushka welcomed her first child with Virat Kohli earlier this year. Anushka and Vamika spent close to three months in the UK, where Virat was playing with the Indian cricket team. The team played against New Zealand during the WTC Finals before they played a series against England.

During their stay, Anushka and Virat explored the English countryside and also tried out different restaurants. Photos of the couple enjoying meals together and posing with fans surfaced online. They also celebrated Vamika's six-month birthday with a picnic in the park. She also bonded with Athiya Shetty, who is rumoured to be dating RL Rahul, in England.

Anushka has taken a break from films after the release of Zero. She acted alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 film. While she has not signed a film since, she has been backing a few projects as a producer under her banner Clean Slate Filmz. The production house released Paatal Lok and Bulbbul last year, and is also backing Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's debut project Qila.