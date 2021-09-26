Anushka Sharma spotted in Mumbai after three months, steps out for shoot

Anushka Sharma was spotted in Mumbai for the first time in three months on Sunday. The actor had left the country in June to be by her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli's side as he and Team India played a few matches in the UK.

For her day out, Anushka wore wide-legged dungarees with a white top underneath. She covered her face with a mask while leaving her short hair loose. The actor had stepped out to shoot for a commercial.

Anushka travelled to the UK in the middle of June, where India was facing New Zealand in the finals of the World Test Championship. Following the finals, the team faced England in a series. Anushka attended a few matches and also shared pictures from the stadium on her Instagram Stories.

On days that the team wasn't playing, Virat and Anushka explored the countryside. Anushka shared numerous pictures from the expeditions. The couple also visited a couple of restaurants during their stay and posed for pictures with the staff.

During their stay, Anushka and Virat's daughter Vamika also turned six months old. On the occasion, the couple enjoyed a picnic in the park with her. Anushka shared pictures from their day and also revealed that they had arranged for a cake decorated with flowers.

Earlier this month, she had travelled to Dubai with Virat, where he is playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second phase of the IPL 2021.

Although Anushka has been appearing in a few commercials, she hasn't announced a film since 2018. The actor was last seen in Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. However, during her sabbatical, Anushka has been busy with her production house, Clean Slate Filmz.

Through the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, Anushka's production house had backed two hit projects. They rolled out Paatal Lok, on Amazon Prime Video, and released Bulbbul on Netflix.