Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma shares a sun-kissed new pic, calls herself 'light catcher'
bollywood

Anushka Sharma shares a sun-kissed new pic, calls herself 'light catcher'

Anushka Sharma, who has been away from limelight enjoying motherhood, posted a beautiful picture of herself in the sun. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Check out Anushka Sharma's latest picture.

Anushka Sharma on Sunday shared a new picture of herself, lounging at home and grabbing some Vitamin D. The picture shows soft rays on sun lighting up her face.

Sharing it, she wrote in Hindi: "Light catcher." The picture shows her looking intently at the camera, wearing a pair of jeans and a loose-fitting light jacket. Anushka hasn't been very regular with her Instagram posts since the birth of her daughter, Vamika, but whenever the occasion has demanded a post she had shared moments from her life.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Alia Bhatt dances to Jalebi Baby and Genda Phool at BFF's wedding, see videos

Roohi box office day 3: Janhvi's film records biggest day so far

Akshay Kumar's Soorvayanshi is arriving in theatres on April 30

Navya Naveli, Khushi Kapoor are sharing postcards from New York. See pics

On Valentine's Day in February, she shared a love-up picture with husband Virat Kohli and wrote: "Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos My valentine every day forever and beyond."

She had shown off her post-partum figure with a fun post on loving burp cloths after the birth of her baby and had written: "Current favourite accessory - Burp cloth!"

Announcing the name of her child to the world, she had written in January: "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Also read: Virat Kohli kisses Anushka Sharma in adorable photo as daughter Vamika turns two months old

And while Anushka may not be active on social media, her husband Virat more than compensates for it. On Women's Day, he celebrated his wife and daughter and wrote: "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anushka sharma virat kohli

Related Stories

bollywood

As Anushka Sharma celebrates six years of NH10, did you know CBFC wanted to ban it for 'giving ideas to men'?

PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:57 PM IST
bollywood

Virat Kohli kisses Anushka Sharma in adorable photo as daughter Vamika turns two months old

UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:33 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP