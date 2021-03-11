Virat Kohli kisses Anushka Sharma in adorable photo as daughter Vamika turns two months old

Virat Kohli melted fans into a puddle as he shared an adorable picture of himself kissing his wife Anushka Sharma on the forehead. He took to Instagram to share the photo on the occasion of their daughter Vamika’s two-month birthday.

In the image, Anushka was seen dressed in a blue-and-white striped pyjama set with a floral pattern, as she smiled at the camera. Virat, meanwhile, wore a white half-sleeved T-shirt. For the caption, he simply added a heart emoji.

The photo crossed 6.5 lakh likes in less than 10 minutes. Fans showered love on the couple in the comments section, with many of them dropping heart emojis. “My Favs Forever,” one wrote. “Oh my my. I just totally love you guys so much. I adore you like what I don't know. Lots of love and well wishes. I love you people so much,” another wrote.





Earlier in the day, Anushka shared a picture from the celebration as Vamika turned two months old. She took to Instagram stories to post a photo of a cake with blue frosting, decorated with stars and a rainbow on top.

Virat and Anushka welcomed their first child, Vamika, on January 11. Recently, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Virat shared a picture of Anushka holding Vamika and showered praise on her for being the strongest woman he knows.

“Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world,” he wrote.

