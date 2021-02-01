IND USA
Anushka Sharma shares first photo of daughter with Virat Kohli, names her Vamika

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter is named Vamika, the actor announced in an Instagram post. See the little one's first picture here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram.

Days after welcoming her first child with husband Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma has shared the first photo of the little one on Instagram. She also revealed the name of her daughter--Vamika.

“We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The picture shows Anushka holding Vamika, as she and Virat gaze lovingly at her. Virat showered love on the post and wrote, "My whole world in one frame," along with a heart emoji.

Virat and Anushka welcomed their baby girl on January 11. The cricketer announced the news on Instagram and wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she hasn't included parts of her life 'that don't matter anymore' in her book Unfinished

Earlier, Virat’s brother Vikas Kohli sent the internet into a frenzy when he shared a picture of tiny feet peeping out of a cozy blanket. However, he later clarified that it was a 'random picture', and not the first photo of Virat and Anushka's baby. "Guys let me clarify that the picture i posted yesterday to congratulate anushka and virat is a random picture and not the actual picture of the baby... as some media channels are reporting... posting to clarify," he wrote.

