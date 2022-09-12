Anushka Sharma shares loved-up pics with Virat Kohli from their coffee date as he lands in UK amid Chakda Xpress shoot

Actor Anushka Sharma is in the UK for the shoot of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Amid this, Virat Kohli who was in UAE for Asia Cup cricket 2022, joined her. The actor was in the UK with their daughter Vamika and on Monday she shared new pictures with Virat on Instagram. Also read: Anushka Sharma takes daughter Vamika to park in UK

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, Virat Kohli and Anushka are seen candidly enjoying each other’s company over cups of coffee. It appears to have been clicked at a cafe somewhere in the UK. Both are engrossed in their conversation in the first picture, while the second one capture Anushka laughing out loud at something as Virat looked at her. Both wore warm clothes in the pictures and even came together for an adorable selfie.

Sharing the pictures, Anushka ditched a long caption and added only a red heart emoji to the caption. Soon after she shared the post, celebrities such as Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee among others, replied with more heart emojis for the couple in the comment section. The actor’s brother Karnesh Ssharma, too, commented and showered love upon them with emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka has been regularly sharing updates from the Chakda Xpress schedule in the UK. Earlier, she had shared a glimpse of herself in a park with Vamika. She shared a picture of her outing and wrote, “I had a great day at the play park that I took our daughter to (laughing emoji).” However, Vamika was seen nowhere in the picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chakda Xpress is Anushka Sharma’s comeback movie. She was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018. In the Prosit Roy directorial, Anushka will be essaying the role of former Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Chakda Xpress will release in 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON