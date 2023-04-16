Anushka Sharma shares pic with Virat Kohli, reveals they celebrated RCB's win with ‘post-match drinks’

Actor Anushka Sharma gave a glimpse inside how she and her husband-cricketer Virat Kolhi celebrated his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Anushka shared a clip of the team on the field and added a 'victory' gif. She also tagged the team. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma turns cheerleader for husband Virat Kohli at IPL match in Bengaluru)

Anushka Sharma shared a photo with Virat Kohli.

Anushka also shared a selfie as she posed with Virat Kohli after the match. In the photo, the couple sat next to each other as they smiled for the camera. Anushka was seen in a black outfit while Virat opted for a blue T-shirt and pants.

In the picture, both of them held glasses with lime water. Anushka captioned the post, "Post-match drinks sesh-sparkling water (face with glasses emoji)." She also added, "We party hard(ly) (grinning squinting face emoji)."

Anushka was present at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday where the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals was held. In the match, RCB beat DC by 23 runs. Several videos and photos of the actor at the venue emerged online.

In a photo, Anushka smiled and looked towards the field. The actor was seen in a red and white outfit in the pictures. The actor also opted for dark sunglasses. She also cheered and clapped for Virat's team. In a few pictures, Anushka was seen having a conversation with a friend and laughing.

This isn't the first time that Anushka cheered for Virat from the stands. Recently, Anushka cheered for her husband's IPL team's match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Several images of Anushka from the stadium surfaced online. Dressed in a white shirt, Anushka looked happy as Virat slammed an impressive half-century against LSG.

Fans will see Anushka essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film Chakda Xpress. The release date of the film is still awaited. The actor will portray the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma will produce Chakda Xpress with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

Anushka was last seen in Zero (2018), a comedy-drama film directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

