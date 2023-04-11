Anushka Sharma turns cheerleader for husband Virat Kohli at IPL match in Bengaluru. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma turned cheerleader for husband-cricketer Virat Kohli at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Several pictures of Anushka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru surfaced online in which she was seen smiling, clapping and at times even frowning and looking intense. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma lauds Virat Kohli for 'playing through sickness' as he hits first test century in over three years) Anushka Sharma cheered for her husband Virat Kohli.

Dressed in a white shirt and black pants, Anushka also looked happy as Virat Kohli hit an impressive half-century against LSG. The right-handed batter completed his 46th IPL century, scoring 61 runs, including four boundaries and as many sixes. In one of the photos, Anushka was seen with folded hands as she looked in front of her towards the pitch.

Last month, Anushka praised Virat Kohli for his century against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka lhad auded Virat for his form even during his sickness. Sharing a video of Virat from the test match, Anushka wrote, “Playing through sickness with his composure. Inspiring me always.” Celebrating the milestone Virat had dedicated his special knock to Anushka.

Virat recently spoke about his first meeting with Anushka during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat shared that when he learned that he was going to shoot with Anushka for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time. So far, the couple has featured in many ads together.

Fans will see Anushka essaying the role of the legendary former India pacer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is a sports biopic based on the life of Jhulan, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. Chakda Xpress marks the comeback of Anushka after her last release Zero in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The movie will see the actor portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will produce Chakda Xpress under the banner of his home production company, Clean Slate Filmz.

