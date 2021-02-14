Anushka Sharma shares ‘posed sunset photo’ with Virat Kohli: ‘My valentine every day forever and beyond’

Anushka Sharma has shared a romantic picture for cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Valentine's Day, along with a message. While Anushka is with their newborn daughter in Mumbai, Virat is currently in Chennai for the second test match against England.

Sharing the 'posed' picture on Instagram, Anushka wrote, "Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos. My valentine every day forever and beyond."

The picture shows Virat in a black tee, standing with his arms on Anushka's waist, who is in a white dress. The setting sun and the sea can be seen in the background.

The post received more than 190000 likes and over 2000 comments within a few minutes. A fan called them "my favourite jodi" while another termed them "beautiful couple" in the comments section.

Virat and Anushka welcomed their first child, a baby girl on January 11 this year. Anushka shared the first picture of the three of them together earlier this month to reveal the name of the newborn, Vamika. She wrote in caption, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Also read: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor get together ahead of Valentine's Day, hint at special celebration: 'Love is in the air'

Virat had announced the birth of Vamika with a note in which he also requested the media to respect their privacy. The couple also sent custom-made gifts for the paparazzi as a gesture of gratitude.