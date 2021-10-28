Anushka Sharma shares video from UAE as she dances to Badshah's Jugnu. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday shared a video as she danced to Jugnu, rapper Badshah's new song. Taking to her YouTube channel, Anushka dropped the dance clip as part of the #JugnuChallenge on YouTube Shorts.

In the video clip, Anushka wore a black crop top paired with blue denims and white sneakers as she grooved to the music. Anushka danced on a green patch with blue waters and the skyline as the background. She captioned the clip, "Jugnu Got Me Dancin’ Like That!#JugnuChallenge #Shorts #YouTubePartner."

Fans took to the comment section and showered love on her debuting with the dance clip on her channel. A fan wrote, "It has been so long to see you like this mam." "Wow Nushkie you rocked please come back to screens we are missing you," said another fan. A person also wrote, "Glad to be part of your channel since day 1."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka shared the link and wrote, "I tried my hand at the Jugnoo challenge. Let me know what you guys think. Only on YouTube shorts. Badshah, I did it for you. Check it out, guys."

Earlier, actors Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Kajal Aggarwal also took up the Jugnu challenge as they shared videos on YouTube.

Anushka, who is currently in UAE, has been sharing pictures on Instagram giving fans a glimpse of her stay there. On Thursday, she shared a picture of the sunrise and wished her fans "good morning".

A few days ago, Anushka had shared a picture of herself as she enjoyed her morning. In the picture, she wore a no-makeup and no-filter look as she smiled. Anushka wrote "Good morning" along with a waving emoji.

Anushka recently travelled to the UAE to join her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli as team India is playing the T20 World Cup series. Virat had recently shared a family photo on Instagram, that featured Virat, Anushka, and their daughter Vamika as they had breakfast. He had dropped the photo along with a single heart emoji.

Anushka had also posted Virat and Vamika's photo as he leaned over a crib in which Vamika sat. Sharing it, she had written, "My whole heart in one frame." When Anushka had to quarantine herself, after travelling to the country, she had shared pictures of Virat standing away from her on a balcony. She wrote, "Couldn’t choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life #OhWell, you get the point!"

Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. It also featured actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Since 2018, she has produced two projects, web series Bulbbul (Netflix movie) and Pataal Lok (Amazon Prime Video). Anushka, currently, is producing Qala, the debut of late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil.

