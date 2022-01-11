Anushka Sharma snuggles with Virat Kohli in new selfie, asks ‘Who goes to bed at 9:30?’

Anushka Sharma gave an insight into her and sometimes, husband Virat Kohli's daily routine. She shared a selfie with him from South Africa as they headed to bed early. She wore a comfortable hoodie and snuggled up to him in the photo.

Sharing the selfie on Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, “Who goes to bed at 9:30?”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in South Africa.

Anushka and Virat would be celebrating their daughter Vamika's first birthday on Tuesday. The family is in South Africa where Virat is playing for Team India in the ongoing Test series against the host nation. India and South Africa will lock horns in the third and final Test, beginning Tuesday at Cape Town.

Anushka had been on a break from films after her 2018 release, Zero. She was, however, looking after her production house Clean Slate Filmz along with her brother Karnesh Sharma and they delivered quite a few successful projects like Bulbbul and Paatal Lok.

Days before Vamika's first birthday, Anushka announced her comeback film, former cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic. Titled Chakda Xpress, the film will release on Netflix. Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy.

The film traces the journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

"It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket," Anushka said in a statement issued by Netflix last week.

