Anushka Sharma steps out in glamorous avatar after long break; floors Virat Kohli, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. See pics

Anushka Sharma is hardly ever spotted at a Bollywood get together or an event as she is either busy playing a hands-on mom to one-year-old daughter Vamika or accompanying cricketer husband Virat Kohli on his tours. The actor made a rare appearance on Wednesday as she stepped out to attend Karan Johar's star-studded birthday bash. And her look in a black dress won tonnes of praise from not just Virat but her industry colleagues and fans as well. Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan opt for same look as they attend Karan Johar's bash with Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput

Sharing some of her pictures before stepping out of her home, Anushka wrote on Instagram, “Two hours past my bedtime but looking fine.” Her post received more than 1.8 million ‘likes’ within a few hours.

Anushka Sharma shared her pics on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma in black.

Virat reacted to the post, “wow” along with several heart-eyes emojis and heart emoticons. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “Ooooo la la.” Arjun Kapoor, who couldn't attend the party, asked her, "Where’s the accessory we spoke about." Rhea Kapoor and Dia Mirza dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Many of her fans called her “gorgeous”, “slayer” and “hot”.

Anushka attended the party alone as Virat was playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL playoffs. Anushka also reacted to Virat's post about his team's win over Lucknow Super Giants, which won the team a place in the semi-finals. Anushka shared Virat's post on her Instagram Stories along with a few heart emoticons.

Anushka is currently working on her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic on Women's Cricket legend Jhulan Goswami. The film is slated to release in the second quarter of 2022 on Netflix.

Anushka has been regularly sharing pictures from her cricket training sessions this month. She recently mentioned in a post how she regrets not playing cricket as a kid, which could have helped her lear the game for the film.

