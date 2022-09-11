Anushka Sharma takes daughter Vamika to park, shares pic of her ‘great day’

Anushka Sharma is in the UK, where she is working on her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The actor has been giving a sneak-peek of her trip on Instagram. On Saturday, Anushka took out time from her busy schedule to visit a park with daughter Vamika Kohli, who is joining her on the outdoor film shoot. The actor took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of the ‘great day’ they had together. However, it looked like Anushka ended up enjoying herself more than Vamika on their latest outing. Read more: Anushka Sharma 'reviews' biscuits on Instagram, dismisses people correcting her spelling

Anushka Sharma shared a photo from her park visit with Vamika, with the caption, “I had a great day at the play park that I took our daughter to (laughing emoji).” In the photo, while Vamika is nowhere to be seen, Anushka was captured laughing as she posed next to what appeared to be an obstacle course for children. Anushka wore white T-shirt and a grey jacket with blue denims and a pair of white sneakers.

Many fans commented on Anushka’s goofy pic. While some wondered where Vamika was, others reacted to Anushka’s no makeup look. One person wrote, “Natural beauty.” Another one commented, “Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta (how can someone be so beautiful)?” Many others left heart emojis in the comments section.

Anushka Sharma shared this photo from a park in the UK.

Earlier, Anushka had shared pictures and penned a note as husband Virat Kohli completed his 71st century in international cricket. Recently, she also took some time out to go out for breakfast with her parents – Ajay Kumar and Ashima Sharma. She had shared some pictures on Instagram, in which she can be seen sitting in a restaurant with her parents. Apart from sharing a selfie featuring Anushka and her parents, the actor also gave a glimpse of her coffee and croissants. In the caption, she had written, "Breakfast date with the parents.”

Anushka will be making her comeback with her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. In Chakda Xpress, she will be seen portraying the character of former Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is based on Jhulan’s life and career. She was the second Indian female cricketer to receive the Padma Shri in 2012.

