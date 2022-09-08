Anushka Sharma 'reviews' biscuits on Instagram, dismisses people correcting her spelling: 'Move on'

Actor Anushka Sharma shares an elaborate review of the kinds of biscuits available in the UK after conducting a mock trial on her social media. Anushka recently began filming for her upcoming Chakda ‘Xpress in the UK. On Thursday, she opened up about her love for biscuits and wrote, “I love eating buiscuits but want to make the process of eating them more productive. Soooo I’ve decided to review biscuits for you.” Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with parents in England

She first shared a picture of a box filled with various kinds of biscuits and started off with a jim-jam one. She gave a rating of 2 out of 5 and wrote, “we get better ones in India.” Onto the next, she tried a rectangular shortcake and said, “On its own-OK-OK. Buttt with black Yorkshire tea? Ummhmmm YUMMM! I’ll give it 3/5.”

She was impressed by the custard cream biscuit. “Now this is what you need! A sure shot pick-me-up. Feels reliable, sweet and comforting. Just like your mom! Or whoever is your primary caregiver. I give this 4/5.” She also tried the ginger nuts and called it a mistake. She urged people who don’t like ginger, to avoid it. She next reviewed a dark chocolate digestive and declared it for the chocolate lovers.

She then tried bourbon and rated it the winner of her session. In between the impromptu food review, Anushka also addressed a few people who called her out for the wrong spelling of biscuits in one of her Instagram Stories. She said, “those feeling very upset about me having spelt biscuits wrong, I’m sorry! Move on now pls. Thanks.”

Anushka Sharma on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Stories.

Anushka, who will be essaying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the biopic, also wrapped up her time on Instagram by admitting that she might have made herself sick from trying all the biscuits.

Talking about leaving her close ones worried, she added, “Ok guys now I’m feeling a bit sick after eating so many biscuits (I did not eat fully the ones rating 2 and below to be honest), but Someone’s got to do it! Also, my friends are messaging me in DMs asking me if Im well and need to speak with them. So maybe I should stop now. That’s it from me guys!” She signed out.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda ‘Xpress revolves around the story of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will be released next year on Netflix. The biopic is being produced by Anushka’s brother Karnesh Ssharma under his home production venture Clean Slate Filmz.

