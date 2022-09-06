Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma poses with parents, shops for bread and croissants in England. See pics

Anushka Sharma poses with parents, shops for bread and croissants in England. See pics

Published on Sep 06, 2022 04:53 PM IST

Anushka Sharma has shared a photo album with her parents and more on her Instagram handle. The actor is currently in England.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Anushka Sharma shared a bunch of photos from Harrogate, North Yorkshire in London. One of the photos that she shared also featured her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma and her mother, Ashima Sharma. Anushka's husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli reacted to the photos in the comments section. Also Read: Anushka Sharma goes Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein as she shares pic from Paris

Sharing the photos, Anushka wrote, “Breakfast date with the parents.” In one photo, Anushka and her parents smiled as they posed for a photo. In the next few pictures, she captured a cup of coffee, few paintings of dogs, sourdough bread and croissants.

Virat Kohli dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. One fan wrote, “This is so adorable.” While one asked Anushka, “Such beautiful photos. I wonder where is Vamika (Anushka Sharma's daughter)?” another one simply said, “Gorgeous.”

Anushka has often spoken about her father and the fact that she comes from an army background. In a 2012 interview with Etimes, Anushka recalled how it was a tough time when her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma went to Kargil. She said, “Kargil was a tough one. I was too young at that time but I was scared of seeing my mother. She would always have the news channel switched on throughout the day and would get upset when casualties were announced."

She added, "When my dad called, he could not say much but I would go on talking about my school, boyfriends, and everything else without realising that he was fighting a war. I take pride in saying that I am an army officer’s daughter even more than being an actor."

Anushka will soon be seen in Chakda Express. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will be released on Netflix in 2023. Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma is producing the film under his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

