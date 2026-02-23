Anushka Sharma, Virak Kohli pose, laugh as they get clicked with fans: ‘Lag raha hai shadi me photo khincha rahe hai’
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently seen at Mumbai airport, where they interacted with fans and shared a light-hearted moment.
Anushka Sharma and her husband, Virat Kohli, one of the nation’s beloved power couples, were recently spotted at Mumbai airport, delighting fans with their presence. The duo, known for their charm and camaraderie both on and off screen, appeared cheerful and relaxed as they posed for photos and interacted warmly with supporters.
This public appearance follows their recent spiritual visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram in Vrindavan, where they sought blessings and spent time with devotees. Fans were thrilled to see Anushka and Virat so approachable, with Anushka even cracking a playful joke that made Virat laugh. Moments at the Mumbai airport, a video of which has surfaced on social media and is gaining attention.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai airport
On Monday, a video surfaced online showing Anushka and Virat, known as one of India’s most admired power couples, at the airport. Anushka, who wore a white t-shirt, coupled it with a light velvet jacket and black pants, appeared relaxed and cheerful as they posed for photos with fans before heading into the terminal. At one point, Anushka jokingly remarked to Virat, who looked cool in a white t-shirt, coupling it with a denim shirt and black pants, “Esa lag raha hai shadi me photo khicha rahein hain. (It feels like we’re taking wedding photos), prompting laughter from the cricketer before they made their way inside.
Just days earlier, the couple made headlines for a spiritual trip to Uttar Pradesh, where they visited the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan. Images and clips from their visit, which included sitting with devotees and receiving blessings, circulated widely across social platforms, showing a more serene and introspective side of the duo. Following the visit, they were also seen travelling to Alibaug, where they have a residence, adding to the series of public sightings since their return.
Anushka and Virat's professional commitments
Both Virat and Anushka have been relatively low‑profile professionally in recent times. Virat, who has stepped away from T20 and Test cricket, now plays only One-Day Internationals for India, focusing on specific commitments while maintaining peak form with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup. Anushka, meanwhile, has taken a break from acting, with her last major announced film project, the cricket biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of Indian cricket legend Jhulan Goswami, delayed and its future still uncertain.
Ritika Kumar
