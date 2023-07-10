Anushka Sharma shares video as she misses London, Virat Kohli turns photographer for her on their day out with Vamika

Actor Anushka Sharma, who was recently in London, shared a clip from the city also featuring her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Anushka posted the video giving a glimpse of her day out with Virat and their daughter Vamika Kohli. (Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose for pic, feast on scrumptious meal as they step out in London)

Anushka's day out in London with Virat and Vamika

Anushka Sharma posted a video also starring Virat Kohli.

The video started with Anushka sipping coffee as she walked on the streets and took a ride in the London metro. She made faces and laughed as she walked inside the metro station. For the day out she wore a white T-shirt, denim jacket and pants. She also opted for funky sunglasses and carried a big bag.

Next, in the video, Anushka and Virat Kohli were seen on the street with their back towards the camera. Virat was seen with a baby stroller as they crossed the road. He wore a T-shirt, black jacket, beige pants and a cap. Virat also carried a backpack. As Anuska placed her hand on his shoulder, he flashed the peace sign at the camera.

Virat clicks Anushka's photos

Virat was also seen clicking Anushka's picture in the next segment of the video. Anushka kept sipping her coffee as she walked in the city and shared some fun moments with Virat. The video ended with Anushka finally throwing her coffee cup in a dustbin. Sharing the video, Anushka captioned the post, "Major missing - London city & coffee walks (heart hands emoji) PS- that coffee lasted me a while (eye emoji)." She added the song Walking on a Dream by Empire of the Sun as the background music.

About Virat and Anushka

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. Virat was a part of the Indian squad that played the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, London. In the final, he scored 14 and 49. India registered a loss of 209 runs, their second successive loss in the final of the tournament. India will next play West Indies in an all-format series from July 12 onwards. The series consists of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

Anushka upcoming project

Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will stream on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. The actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma will be producing Chakda Xpress with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

