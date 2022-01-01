Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli have a blast at New Year bash in South Africa: 'The year that got us the greatest happiness'

It was the first New Year for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli after the birth of their daughter, Vamika. The couple rang in 2022 in South Africa where Team India is playing against the host nation in the test series.

Sharing a glimpse of their celebrations and wishing their fans, Anushka wrote on Instagram, "The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!" The picture shows the couple posing in front of the cake at the New Year party hosted at their hotel.

Anushka also shared several videos from the party which had the hotel staff grooving to the music as they all cut a three-tier cake amid countdown to the New Year. A video also showed Anushka getting goofy with the party decor and Virat clicking pictures and videos at the bash.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the new year bash in South Africa.

Virat also had a reason to celebrate as India registered a 113-run win over South Africa in the first Test in Centurion on Thursday.

Virat and Anushka welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11 last year. Anushka and Vamika were in the stadium on Day 4 and Day 5 and Virat even waved to the two of them from the field. A fan video showed the cricketer waving to them but the camera did not show Vamika in the frame.

Earlier, Vamika was captured by the paparazzi as the team left for the South Africa. A disappointed Virat had requested the photographers not to click his daughter. Later, Anushka had shared a note of thanks for the media for not sharing pictures of the little one.

She said in a statement, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.”

