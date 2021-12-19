Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli send a message to those who shared Vamika's pics: 'We seek privacy for our child'

Anushka Sharma, taking to her Instagram Stories, shared a message thanking those who refrained from publishing Vamika's pictures on public platforms and made a request to those who didn't. Earlier this week, Anushka and Virat were seen boarding a flight to South Africa with Vamika in the actor's arms.

“We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward,” the note read, seemingly written on behalf of her and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli.

“We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you,” the statement added.

Anushka Sharma issued a statement on Instagram.

In the early hours of Friday, Virat and the Indian team members, along with their respective partners, were seen on their way to catch a flight to South Africa where the squad will be playing a tournament against the hosts.

Virat, as soon as he got off the bus, walked towards the paparazzi and requested them to not click pictures of Vamika. "Baby ka mat lena hann (Don't click the baby's pictures, okay)?" They agreed to it.

Anushka and Virat, before welcoming Vamika earlier this year, had decided to keep the identity of their baby hidden. Speaking with Vogue India in December 2020, Anushka said, “We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.”