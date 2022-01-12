Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli host daughter Vamika's birthday bash, thank the 'warmest people' for being part of it

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their daughter Vamika's first birthday in South Africa. The family is in a bio bubble since Virat is playing for Team India in the ongoing Test series against the host nation, but Anushka confirmed that Vamika's birthday was perfect in every manner.

Sharing a picture from Vamika's birthday celebrations on her Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, “The sun was bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned one.”

Virat and Anushka are seen having a fun conversation as they enjoy a drink during Vamika's birthday party in the sun.

Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram Stories.

Talking about the party and thanking those who made the day special, she added, "The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys (you know who you are)."

Anushka also shared a picture of herself, holding Vamika in her arms and captioned it, “My baby girl.”

Anushka and Vamika at the latter's birthday party.

On Tuesday, Anushka's brother and partner in her production house, Karnesh Sharma had wished his niece on her birthday. He shared a collage of her various pictures shared by Anushka over the last few months and wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Happy growing up kiddo. Lot more memories to the best parents @anushkasharma @virat.kohli."

Virat and Anushka welcomed Vamika on January 11 last year. The two have been fiercely protective of her privacy and have given strict instructions to the paparazzi from clicking or sharing her pictures.

Also read: Vamika turns one: Check out all the cutest pics Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared of her

Talking about the party and thanking those who made the day special, she added, "The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys (you know who you are)."

On Tuesday, Anushka's brother and partner in her production house, Karnesh Sharma had wished his niece on her birthday. He shared a collage of her various pictures shared by Anushka over the last few months and wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Happy growing up kiddo. Lot more memories to the best parents @anushkasharma @virat.kohli."

Virat and Anushka welcomed Vamika on January 11 last year. The two have been fiercely protective of her privacy and have given strict instructions to the paparazzi from clicking or sharing her pictures.

Also read: Vamika turns one: Check out all the cutest pics Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared of her|#+|

Last year, Anushka had talked about her daughter in an interview to Grazia. She had said, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she ants to do something then she's going to do it, and I can tell that it's going to serve some purpose for her in life. It's nice to see that because I think I was like that too. My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON