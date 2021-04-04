Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli inspire a joke in Amitabh Bachchan: 'Anushka has a huge apartment...'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has posted a joke on Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. He also paid "due respects" to the couple before cracking his joke on Instagram.

Posting a picture of himself dressed in a colourful sweatshirt, Amitabh wrote late Saturday, "Rang abhi tak utara nahin : Aur tyohar ke chutkule band nahi hue (The colours of Holi have not been washed out yet and I have not run out of festive jokes either). With due respects to Anushka and Virat ..ENGLISH. : Anushka has a huge apartment ! HINDI : Anushka ke paas Virat Kholi hai Courtesy my Ef from my Blog .. AM."

Anushka and Virat recently welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika. They got married in 2017.

Amitabh will soon be seen in the first film in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra. The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna will also be seen in the film.

After taking his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Amitabh is back to work with Ekta Kapoor's Goodbye. The actor took to his blog on Friday morning to share his experience.

The Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment film directed by Vikas Bahl has gone on-floors. The film stars Amitabh and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film’s mahurat shot took place last week in Mumbai. Rashmika has already begun shooting and Amitabh is expected to join from April 4, Sunday.

He had also posted pictures from the muhurat of the movie. "T 3862 -Excited to begin this new journey! Film Mahurat #Goodbye @ektarkapoor #ShobhaKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @Shibasishsarkar #VikasBahl @iamRashmika @RelianceEnt #TheGoodCompany #BalajiMotionPictures," he tweeted.