Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli mobbed by fans as they exit Bengaluru eatery. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma and husband-cricketer Virat Kohli were seen visiting a famous food joint in Bengaluru during the weekend. Anushka also shared a few photos of her meals from the Central Tiffin Room (CTR) on Instagram Stories. Now, a video has emerged on social media, where both Anushka and Virat were seen exiting the eatery with a huge crowd surrounding them, eager to catch a glimpse of the couple. (Also read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose with staff of Bengaluru restaurant in unseen pics, share messages for them)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exiting the eatery in Bangalore.

A video of both Virat and Anushka's recent outing her her family in Bengaluru was posted by Virat's fan page. In the video that was taken just outside CTR, several fans had gathered to meet Virat, and chanted his name in unison. Anushka came out of the eatery first, followed by Virat. Both of them were with their security as they got inside their waiting car as fans tried to catch a glimpse of the cricketer and click a selfie. The fans mobbed the duo and screamed Virat's name and 'RCB,' which is the name of his IPL team Royal challengers Bangalore.

Anushka and Virat had stepped out to eat lunch at the eatery and then had some ice cream on the way back. Anushka and Virat visited the restaurant on the occasion of Eid. They also smiled and posed with the staff of CTR inside the eatery. "We had a wonderful time sitting and eating peacefully with friends and family, Thank you for the wonderful hospitality and the delicious food. Best wishes and good luck always. Anushka and Virat," they wrote on a notebook for the staff.

On Instagram Stories, Anushka had also shared the updates with her fans. She had lunch with her family and also posted pictures of dosa, halwa, vada and ice cream. They all posed for a group photo together which Anushka tagged as ‘Delicious!’ Virat was seen standing in between Anushka's parents while Anushka stood next to her mother in the picture.

The official Instagram handle of the food joint also shared a gratitude note for Virat and Instagram and wrote, "It was lovely hosting you @virat.kohli and your family! Looking forward to your next visit." Virat is currently busy playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 16th edition of IPL.

Anushka was last seen in Zero (2018), a comedy-drama film directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She had a cameo appearance in Qala, which released on Netflix last year. Anushka will be next seen in the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film Chakda Xpress, which is set to release this year.

