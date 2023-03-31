Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli strike romantic poses in new photoshoot; fans say 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'

Anushka Sharma has shared a few romantic pictures with Virat Kohli as the two decked up in their designer best for the Dior fashion show held in Mumbai. A host of Bollywood celebrities and some from abroad like Maisie Williams of Game of Thrones fame and model-actor Cara Delevingne attended the Dior show held at the Gateway of India on Thursday evening. Also read: Christian Dior Mumbai show: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Ambanis and more bring colour to red carpet

Anushka Sharma has shared several pics with Virat Kohli on Instagram.

Sharing pictures of them together on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “(earth emoji) you! @virat.kohli.” While Virat was in an olive green suit paired with a white T-shirt, Anushka was in a bright yellow gown paired with a matching handbag. Virat reacted to her post with two heart emoticons.

A fan called them “nice jodi” in the comments section. Another wrote, “Someone said the words Rab Ne Banadi Jodi, and here's the perfect example”. A person also commented, “Virushka (Anushka and Virat's couple name made popular by fans) supremacy.” Another comment read, “Could I be anymore in love with you two?”

Fashion portal Diet Sabya also praised Virat and Anushka for their fashion sense. Sharing their picture, they wrote, “No notes. Absolutely ate.” Sharing another glimpse of them posing for the cameras, a post was captioned, “Anushka's mini lady Dior matches her dress. Everyone is wearing flats. The brief was chilled easy so everyone is in flats (atleast the girls dressed by the House).”

The event had all from Rekha, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan to Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant in attendance. Sonam was also praised for her pink overcoat on pink dress look which she paired with traditional Indian jewellery.

Anushka will now be seen in her comeback film, Chakda Express. She wrapped it a few months ago. It is the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami that will release on Netflix. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film is Anushka's first after the birth of her daughter Vamika, who is two now. She was last seen in 2018 film Zero and is now not a part of her production house, solely run by her brother Karnesh Ssharma.

