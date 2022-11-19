Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visit Uttarakhand ashram with Vamika, sign autographs and hand out blankets. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli are currently travelling in Uttarakhand with their daughter Vamika Kohli. Several images of the couple posing with fans have surfaced online. In one of the photos, Anushka carried Vamika in her arms as Virat walked next to her. Both of them twinned in black and white outfits. (Also Read | Anupam Kher meets Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport lounge)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a series of pictures, shared by a fan account on Twitter, Anushka and Virat Kohli wore matching black sweatshirts and sat under a tree. They also posed with several fans in what seemingly looked like an ashram. The duo was wrapped up in warm winter clothes - -jackets, coats, mufflers and sweaters.

In one of the photos, Virat had a cup in his hand, while in another picture, Anushka held a book. A fan shared the pictures with the caption, "More Pics of @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma at Baba Neem Karoli's Ashram In Kakdi Ghat, Nainital today."

In a photo, Virat sat behind Anushka on the stairs and held her from behind. Anushka also posed with several fans at the ashram. Virat also signed autographs in a few pictures. The couple handed out blankets in several photos. As per news agency ANI, Anushka and Virat visited the famous Kanchi Dham along with Vamika.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in Uttarakhand.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli travelled with their daughter Vamika Kohli.

Several images of the couple posing with fans have surfaced online.

The duo was wrapped up in warm winter clothes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week, Anushka and Virat were spotted at the Mumbai airport. They also met actor Anupam Kher at the airport lounge. Anupam took to Instagram to share a photo with Virat and Anushka and wrote, "I was very happy to meet Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the airport lounge! Their warmth was beautifully infectious! Jai Ho to them!" Virat and Anushka were photographed outside the airport wearing matching black pants and white t-shirts.

Recently, Virat came back to Mumbai after playing at ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. He will be back for the Test series vs Bangladesh. Anushka has been shooting for Chakda Xpress for a while now. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. She will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON