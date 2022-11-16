Anupam Kher meets Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport lounge, says this about the couple

Actor Anupam Kher met actor Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli at the Mumbai airport lounge on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted a photo featuring the trio. The selfie, clicked by Virat Kohli, showed them smiling for the camera. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma twins with Virat Kohli as she holds his hand at airport, fans say 'couple goals'. Watch)

In the photo, Anupam had his arms around Anushka and Virat as they stood inside a room. Sharing the post, he captioned it, "I was very happy to meet @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma at the airport lounge! Their warmth was beautifully infectious! Jai Ho to them! (heart eyes emoji) #Cricket #Artists #Cinema."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "A legend with another legend." Another person commented, "Three of my favorite people in one shot!!" A comment read, "Fantastic." An Instagram user said, "Lovely." Earlier, Anushka and Virat were spotted outside the Mumbai airport as they flew out of the city to an unknown destination.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in December 2017. They welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika Kohli in 2021. Fans will see Anushka on the big screen after a gap of several years. She will be seen next in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The final release date of the film, which will stream exclusively on Netflix, is still awaited.

Anupam was last seen in the recently release film Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongp. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra.

Besides Uunchai, Anupam will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut-directed Emergency, Vivek Agnihotri's Vaccine, The Signature with Mahima Chaudhry and Shiv Shastri Balboa with Neena Gupta. He also has Satish Kaushik-directed Kaagaz 2, IB 71 with Vidyut Jammwal, Tamil film Connect and Telugu title Tiger Nageshwar Rao in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON