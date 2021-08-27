Aparshakti Khurana, Aakriti welcome baby Arizoe A Khurana with love

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Khurana welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Friday and he shared the news with his fans on social media in the afternoon. He also revealed the name of their newborn daughter.

Aparshakti Khurana shared an Instagram post to announce the news. "Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arizoe A Khurana born August 27, 2021," Aparshakti wrote alongside a few heart emojis.

The post was flooded with comments and congratulatory messages. Darshan Kumar, Mrunal Thakur and Sanya Malhotra, among many others, wrote congratulations for the new parents. Many also appreciated their newborn daughter's name and labelled it as 'cool'.

Aakriti also shared the same post on her Instagram Story. Aparshakti's brother, actor Ayushmann Khurrana also shared the post and wrote on his Instagram Stories, "A new member in the fam. Best feeling."

The couple had announced her pregnancy on June 4 with an Instagram post. Sharing a monochrome picture of them, Aparshakti wrote, "Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead) #preggeralert." Aparshakti and Aakriti tied the knot in September 2014.

Earlier, sharing pictures from her baby shower, Aakriti Ahuja wrote on Instagram, "I have no clue why he’s looking so stunned on a doing of his own making. #BabyShower." Reacting to her post, Aparshakti simply dropped a red heart emoji.

Aparshakti Khurana will be soon seen alongside Pranutan Bahl in ZEE5 original Helmet that premieres on September 3.

