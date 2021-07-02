Aparshakti Khurana's wife Aakriti Ahuja wonders why he's stunned about her pregnancy: 'His own making'

Actor Aparshakti Khurana's wife Aakriti Ahuja teased him about his expression at her baby shower, which the couple recently celebrated. Taking to Instagram, Aakriti shared a picture in which Aparshakti is seen giving a 'stunned' reaction as she stands next to him, cradling her baby bump.

Aakriti Ahuja, tagging Aparshakti Khurana, captioned the picture, "I have no clue why he’s looking so stunned on a doing of his own making. 😒 #BabyShower." Reacting to her post, Aparshakti dropped a red heart emoji. Aparshakti and Aakriti tied the knot in September 2014.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap also dropped red hearts. Singer Khushboo Grewal wrote, "hahhahhhahaaha so cute," and Neeti Mohan commented, "hahaha you guys look lovely."

Fans also showered their love on the couple. A fan wrote, "Every time you post something and kill me by your beauty 😍😍 May the Almighty keep you safe from every evil eyes." Another said, "Congratulations guys." A third commented, "Hahahahah the caption."







Aparshakti and Aakriti Ahuja are all set to welcome their first child. They had announced her pregnancy on June 4 with an Instagram post. Sharing a monochrome picture of them, Aparshakti had written, "Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead) #preggeralert."

Aparshakti made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, and has been a part of several hits such as Stree, Luka Chuppi, and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. He was last seen in Remo D'Souza's dance drama Street Dancer, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

The actor is all set to star in Vikramaditya Motwane's streaming series Stardust. The series is a fictional take on the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989 and will explore the clash between two superstars.

Apart from the series, Aparshakti is awaiting the release of his first solo lead film, Helmet, co-starring Pranutan Bahl. The comedy-drama is directed by Satram Ramani and also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.