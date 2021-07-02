Kirti Kulhari doesn't think she will get married again: 'I am not someone who is probably made for marriage'

Actor Kirti Kulhari, who had announced her separation from husband Saahil Sehgal earlier this year, has said that she doesn't think she will get married again. She also said that she has understood that she isn't 'someone who is probably made for marriage'. However, Kirti explained that she will 'of course' be in a relationship.

Kirti Kulhari had revealed in an Instagram post in April that she and Saahil Sehgal had parted ways. She had said that the separation was ‘not on paper, but in life’ and added that she is ‘in a good place’. The couple got married in June 2016.

Speaking to SpotboyE about whether she's open to marriage again, Kirti said, "I don’t think so, but I am also somebody who believes in never say never." Kirti also explains, "If you ask me if I will be in a relationship ever again, of course I would be. That part is very clear, as I have the clarity that I don’t need to be married to be with someone. So, mostly I don’t think I will ever get into it again. I have understood that I am not someone who is probably made for marriage."

Earlier, Kirti Kulhari had told a leading daily that she gave her all to save her marriage, and decided to ‘let go’ when she realised that it was ‘not just a matter of trying anymore’. She had also said about her parents' reaction, “My mom was still attached to the idea of ‘maybe you should try, maybe you should be in it’, but my dad kind of understood that she needs to do this. And of course, the rest of my family came around, my sisters and everyone were supporting me throughout. That’s what I am saying - while it is about everybody, it is still always about you. You cannot stay in a marriage because the parents want you to or your in-laws want you to or society wants you to. You have to feel right about things."

Kirti has featured in movies such as Pink, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Mission Mangal, and Shaitan. Earlier this year, she was seen in two films that got a direct-to-digital release -- The Girl on the Train and Shaadisthan. The actor is set to play a doctor in the upcoming web series Human.