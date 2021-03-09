Aparshakti Khurana can't remember last time he fought with brother Ayushmann: 'I touch his feet'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, Aparshakti Khurana, has said that he can't remember the last time they fought. He said that even though he is only two years younger than Ayushmann, he still touches his feet, as a mark of respect.

In an interview, he spoke about charting his own path in Bollywood. Aparshakti has appeared in films such as Dangal and Stree. He will soon be seen in the film Helmet.

He told SpotboyE, "We do look like two cool brothers from this young generation but the fact is that we have grown up in a small town like Chandigarh, at least it used to be a small town when we were growing up. Although he is only two years elder to me, I call him 'bhaiya' and touch his feet. So, there is no scope of raising my voice or having an argument with him."

He couldn't remember the last time they'd fought, because, he said, "We haven't fought in a while." Aparshakti said that it was partly deliberate of the brothers to have separate 'journeys' in the film industry.

He told Pinkvilla in 2020, “I am yet to read any article comparing me and Ayushmann. Moreover, I think I am yet to become an equal to Ayushmann. Comparisons can only be done between equals. I am yet to reach there. Had I felt the pressure of being Ayushmann’s brother, I would not have taken up my first film.”

Ayushmann has always been encouraging of his brother, and has said in the past that Aparshakti deserves to be a lead actor. "It's very difficult to become a character actor and engage people. Aparshakti has done an amazing job in his recent films and I think he deserves to be a lead actor," said Ayushmann, at a News18 event in 2019.