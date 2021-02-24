Ayushmann Khurrana's fans gatecrash Shillong hotel, actor makes sure to meet them. Watch
- Ayushmann Khurrana made sure to interact with his fans in Shillong by promptly coming down to meet them after they gathered at his Shillong hotel. Watch here
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's fans in Shillong gatecrashed the hotel where he was staying, hoping to meet their favourite star. In a video which has surfaced online, the actor is seen taking selfie with them.
Ayushmann has been shooting for his film Anek with director Anubhav Sinha, and has been sharing posts and dispatches from Assam and other places in the Northeast.
The team of Anek had completed the day's shoot and returned to their hotel when a group of 200-odd fans landed up at the hotel to meet the star. As soon as he got to know, he decided not to keep them waiting and immediately went down to greet them.
As per a report in Spotboye, a source was quoted as saying: "Post the day’s shoot wrap, Ayushmann returned to the hotel and headed to eat dinner. In about 15 mins, there were about 200-250 college kids from Shillong outside the hotel wanting to meet him and he was promptly informed about the same. Ayushmann had just started eating his food but when he heard this, he left his meal and immediately went to the lobby to meet these kids.”
Ayushmann's gesture was appreciated by his fans who then started to chant his name.
On Wednesday, Ayushmann posted pictures in which he wore an all-white tracksuit. He was also wearing sunglasses and had a mask on. The pictures were from the airport. The actor has reportedly returned to Mumbai. Anek is scheduled to release on September 17.
