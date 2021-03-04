Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant
Actor Aparshakti Khurana hopes that OTT platforms won’ ‘fade out’, as an audience adds we don’t want ‘too much of it’.
By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:46 PM IST
The boom that the web space witnessed and the push it got owing to the pandemic last year, was unprecedented. Actor Aparshakti Khurana admits that he never saw this coming, but he feels that it’s something that’s here to stay. However, he warns everyone to be cautious.

“There’s always going to be an ongoing and never-ending debate on OTT vs theatres. But that was the same case when satellite TV was launched. People were like, ‘Ab film dekhne theatre kaun jayega!’. We all know the situation... both the mediums survived. There are few TV channels that are still giving good content while some have become corrupt,” notes the actor.

Khurana fears that the case of too much might engulf OTT in the future. “TV mein toh aisa hua hi hai. I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant. I hope they don’t fade out; I hope it doesn’t happen. We don’t want too much of it,” he adds.

For the time being, the Stree (2018) and Luka Chuppi (2019) actor is making the most of this new door of opportunity. He’s doing a period drama series for a leading platform.

“As an actor and as an audience, I’ve tried to keep myself as organic as possible. All of us are suckers for good content woh chahe kissi bhi form mein ho. Good content will always work. I’m happy to see that there’s a huge paradigm shift in the way we see films and it’s exciting for the audience and the artiste as well,” he tells us.

While Khurana agrees that films in theatres will always draw crowds, he is quick to point that now audiences wouldn’t settle for just about anything.

“I’m glad that we have good content on OTT, like Scam 1992 just blew things off. It was such a treat to watch. OTT is here to stay but cinemas would always be cinemas. It’s an experience. I’m not saying it as a film actor. An actor will always be an actor, I also did a film called Kanpuriye, a web original film. But yes, theatrical films would have to up their game with good content,” he concludes.

