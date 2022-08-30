Aparshakti Khurana living the ‘Kho Kho’ dream

Actor Aparshakti Khurana has always been passionate about growing awareness for homegrown sports in India, and is glad that he can pitch in further as a host of Kho Kho league now.

The actor, who was also seen in sports based film, Dangal, which revolved around the world of professional wrestling, has been roped for giving platform to a sport like Kho Kho. And the actor is more than happy to lend his support to this game, and hopes that he can bring the game to the forefront, inspiring many people to join it.

“Sports have been a very integral part of my life, right from childhood. It does not just help in physical health but also helps develop one’s mental strategy. I have been a part of the Haryana U-19 Cricket Team and I still play football with the All Stars team,” says Aparshakti on National Sports day.

The 34-year-old adds, “Also my first film was based on wrestling. Now it is an honour to be part of this unique league as their host. The league has so many talented players, as the championship goes on I am sure people are going to be hooked till the finals”.

For the actor, it is important to support homegrown sports. “And take them to new heights and build a great audience base for them. We must take pride in our culture and homegrown sports such as these are part of the community at large,” he signs off.